GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Tuesday, Nov. 27 is #GivingTuesday, a chance for people across the world to support good causes during the holiday season.

This year, breast cancer survivor and Gilda's Club member Sue Marsh is organizing an event to help the organization that has helped her.

Sixteen vendors will be at Gilda's Holiday Gift Boutique from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Gilda's is at 1806 Bridge Street NW in Grand Rapids.

“Hosting a vendor holiday fair on Giving Tuesday provides both the opportunity to raise funds for Gilda’s and the raise awareness of their mission.

"I personally was not aware of the immense amount of community help that Gilda’s offered, until I became a member myself,” said Marsh in a release.

If you can't make the Holiday Gift Boutique, but you'd still like to help Gilda's Club you can make a contribution by visiting the organization's website.

