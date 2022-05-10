90-year-old Grand Rapids woman dead after crash

A Buick sedan attempted to cross Plainfield Avenue from Vineyard Avenue just before 1:30 p.m., when the car was struck by a Ford SUV, killing the Buick's driver.

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 90-year-old woman from Grand Rapids is dead after a crash in Plainfield Township, the Kent County Sheriff's Office says.

A Buick sedan was attempting to cross Plainfield Avenue from Vineyard Avenue just before 1:30 p.m., when the car was struck by a Ford SUV, killing the Buick's driver.

The driver of the Ford, a 30-year-old man from Grand Rapids, suffered minor injuries. A 5-year-old and 3-year-old were in the backseat, but were uninjured.

The crash is under investigation by the Sheriff's Office's Traffic Unit.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.