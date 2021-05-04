Grand Rapids woman killed in crash after police chase

Police say the vehicle struck a boulevard median at a very high rate of speed, went airborne, lost control and struck a light pole on the east side of the street.

WYOMING, Mich. — A Grand Rapids woman identified as Shynia Jones, 18, was killed in a car crash early Wednesday morning after evading two Wyoming police officers.

According to police, an officer noticed Jones' car, which had no license plate, near 44th Street SW and S. Division Avenue. The car matched the description of a stolen car that had been reported earlier that evening.

The officer pursued Jones, who sped and evaded the officer.

Shortly after, a second officer noticed Jones' car after she ran a red light on S. Division Avenue at 36th Street. Police say she was going between 80 and 90 m.p.h. The officer began to pursue Jones, but stopped when the situation seemed too dangerous. According to police, Jones was driving recklessly and nearly struck another car.

Soon after, the second officer found Jones' vehicle crashed in the 2400 block of S. Division Avenue.

Police say the vehicle struck a boulevard median at a very high rate of speed, went airborne, lost control and struck a light pole on the east side of the street. Jones died at the scene.

While Jones' car was similar to the stolen vehicle, it was not the car officers were looking for, police say.

