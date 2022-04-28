Sign put up in Heritage Hill neighborhood draws attention to Patrick Lyoya killing

The sign has been put up outside of Susan Logie's home near the corner of Cherry and Union in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — You may have noticed a sign up in Grand Rapids' Heritage Hill neighborhood that reads 'should be normal to come home from a traffic stop'.

The sign has been put up in response to the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya.

She says after seeing the video of Lyoya being shot and killed by Grand Rapids Police officer Christopher Schurr, she felt compelled to do something about it.

Susan is the wife of former Grand Rapids Mayor John Logie who passed away last year. He was one of the longest-serving mayors in the city's history from 1992 to 2003.

She told 13 ON YOUR SIDE she used one of her husband's former campaign signs to create this sign outside her home.

We spoke with her about the current state of policing here in Grand Rapids, she says she believes it starts with recruiting and training.

"I think most of us agreed that this outcome was suboptimal in the extreme because it left no room for due process, Susan said. "It does seem as though there must be something structurally wrong. Across the country. There's a pattern."

Susan says to move the police department forward, she thinks the city should seek broad input from community stakeholders to help improve policing in the city.

She says she is not sure how long she will keep the sign up in her front yard.

