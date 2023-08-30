Traffic lights out around Grand Rapids, city working to restore power

The City of Grand Rapids told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that they have crews on site and are working to restore power to the traffic lights.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Drivers in Grand Rapids are experiencing backups and delays across the city as traffic lights are not working at multiple intersections.

The city told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that they have crews on the scene and are working to fix the lights.

The city did not share the cause or all of the locations of the outages, but we did confirm that the traffic lights are out at:

Fuller Ave and Michigan Street

Fuller Ave and I-196

Fuller Ave and Aberdeen Street

Fuller Ave and Leonard Street

Intersections without working traffic signals should be treated as a four-way stop.

In an update at 4:52 p.m. on Facebook, the city says that they have isolated the problem and are working to fix it.

UPDATE: 4:52 p.m. : City crews have isolated the fault at the site of Coldbrook construction site and have begun working... Posted by The City of Grand Rapids on Wednesday, August 30, 2023

This is a developing story. Stick with 13 ON YOUR SIDE on air and online for more updates.

