GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The yard waste drop-off site at 2001 Butterworth SW will operate under special hours beginning Friday.

From March 22- 23 and March 25-30, the drop-off site will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The site will be open normal hours, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, starting April 1.

Residential curbside yard waste collection will begin Monday, April 1.

The yard waste drop-off site is free to all city of Grand Rapids residents, who need to show a valid ID proving city residency.

