Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians hopeful bill will help them gain federal recognition

Their efforts to be a federally recognized tribe will grant them access to resources like tuition, health care, and housing assistance.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A bipartisan bill introduced to Congress Tuesday is the latest effort to grant the Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians federal recognition.

The Grand River Bands of Ottawa County have been seeking federal acknowledgment for nearly 30 years, but the native sovereign nation has agreements with the federal government dating back to 1795.

U.S. Rep. Hillary Scholten (D-3rd District) and U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar (R-2nd District) introduced the Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians Restoration Act Tuesday.

“The Grand River Bands are an essential part of our state’s history, culture, and community, and their federal Tribe recognition is long overdue,” said Congresswoman Scholten. “I look forward to ensuring that the GRB gets the recognition, resources, and investments they deserve.”

If passed, the bill would clarify the status of the Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians as a federally recognized tribe.

“The Grand River Band of Ottawa Indians has made Michigan a better place and is worthy of full recognition from the federal government. This legislation will cut through the red tape the tribe has experienced in dealing with the Department of Interior for 23 years. It is long overdue, and I am proud to join the tribe in supporting its efforts for federal recognition,” said Congressman Moolenaar.

For years, the tribe has been working to provide documentation of their history for the U.S. Department of the Interior.

“On behalf of the Grand River Bands, I thank the Michigan congressional delegation members who co-sponsored this bill that will help us finally achieve our long-stated goal of federal recognition after three decades of administrative delays by the broken federal acknowledgment process,” Rob Yob chairman of the Grand River Bands said. “We will pursue every possible avenue to achieve our recognition and provide long-awaited justice to our members. We are honored that we are joined in this important fight by a bi-partisan majority of the Michigan congressional delegation, community organizations, other tribes and West Michigan residents who have been unwavering in their support.”

You can read the bill's text here:

The Grand River Bands include Ottawa people who lived along the Grand River and other waterways in southwest Michigan. Most of the current members live in Kent, Muskegon and Oceana counties.

Michigan recognized the tribe in 1996.

Formerly known as the Grand River Band Ottawa Council, leaders filed a petition to be formally acknowledged as a tribe back on Oct. 16, 1994.

The Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians asked the Office of Federal Acknowledgement to extend the comment period of the inquiry and the Office of the Assistant Secretary - Indian Affairs agreed to grant it.

Now, comments are due on or before Monday, Feb. 26, 2024.

In the past, Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters have written letters to the Secretary of the Interior urging the government to acknowledge the tribe.

You can learn more about the U.S. Department of Interior - Indian Affairs here, and the Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians here.

In the past, acts of Congress have helped tribes like the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians and the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians be federally recognized.

