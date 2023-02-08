Grand River Equity Framework Meeting Tonight

A meeting will be held tonight in order to discuss the Grand River Equity Framework brought forth in part by Grand River Voices.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand River Corridor is often thought of as the beating heart of the city of Grand Rapids and of our region. That's why the restoration of the Grand River Corridor is so important, and tonight there is a meeting ahead of that restoration, around a project working to include voices from all communities.

A local organization called Grand River Voices is unveiling what they call the Grand River Equity Framework Wednesday night from 5:30 to 8:30 at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

The event will be put on by Black Voices at The River, Grand River Voices, DGRI and the Urban League of West Michigan, along with other community partners. This will be an information session around the proposed framework with the goal of ensuring equity is a key focus of the Grand River Restoration.

Grand River Voices has been collecting feedback from members of the community, local organizations, officials and BIPOC leaders since 2022 in order to ensure equity and accessibility are central pillars in the river restoration. The event Wednesday night is part of efforts to seek further input as they work toward gaining approval of the equity framework.

The event will begin with a presentation of the framework followed by breakout sessions. Dinner will also be served.

If you would like more information on this initiative, visit grandrivervoices.org or search grand river voices on Facebook.

