GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — According to a recent audit presentation for the 2017-18 fiscal year, the Grand Valley Metropolitan Council remains on strong financial footing.

GVMC's collaboration and work included $160 million in transportation funding last year. The organization also said they will not increase dues for members for the fourth year in a row.

"Each year we strengthen our community position, grow in reach and enhance our effectiveness," said John Weiss, GVMC executive director. "I'm proud of the advancements our member communities have made in water quality, infrastructure maintenance and enhancement and community safety. From the roads, to the river our collaboration touches west Michigan residents every day."

An auditor from Vredeveld Haefner, LLC, said GVMC's financials had no weaknesses, deficiencies or non-compliance areas, making the organization a low-risk auditee.

In the coming years, GVMC plans to pursue projects such as I-96 construction projects, support of the Grand Rapids Whitewater initiative and rural broadband expansion.

Other successes from 2018 included:

Receiving the fourth Regional Prosperity Initiative grant of $180,897 to fund projects of regional significance.

Training 139 law enforcement officers from 18 different agencies for Crisis Intervention Training.

Collecting data on 1,604 miles of roads in the federal highway system and 1,392 local miles.

Providing environmental education to 3,000 students in 14 districts.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.