GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Valley State University broke ground on Tuesday evening on a brand new building, which will expand their health campus in downtown Grand Rapids.

The Daniel and Pamella DeVos Center for Interprofessional Health is positioned on Medical Mile at 333 Michigan St. This will be the third building at the school's health campus, adding to the Cook-Devos Center and Raleigh J. Finkelstein Hall.

The new building will include 15 classrooms and 14 interactive laboratories. It will also be the flagship building at the health campus.

Dan and Pamella DeVos were in attendance at the groundbreaking. Dan DeVos said he thought the ceremony was also a celebration of his late parents, Rich and Helen, who had an early vision for Medical Mile.

The state is providing $29 million for the $70 million project, and the remaining funds will come from private donors and university bonds.

Construction is expected to be completed in May 2021.

