'Rally With The Rapids' raises over $4,000 for Special Olympics Michigan

Special Olympics Michigan athletes from the Grand Rapids and Big Rapids areas took to the court with a common cause.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State University and Ferris State University are about to renew their rivalry in both football and basketball. But before they do, GVSU played host to an event bringing both communities together.

Special Olympics Michigan athletes from both the Grand Rapids and the Big Rapids area took to the court at the Fieldhouse Arena for a basketball game called "Rally With The Rapids."

"We want to create a lasting memory for everyone involved, especially our athletes," said event director Ally Bayes on a GoFundMe donation page for the event.

Throughout the game, there were numerous raffles and other opportunities for people to donate, with the proceeds going to Special Olympics Michigan.

"The game is all about having fun. That's all it means to me and everybody else, getting out there, shooting and cheering on other teams. It's a lot of fun," said Patrick Davis, an athlete from the Big Rapids-area team.

Fellow Special Olympics Michigan athletes Sara, Qori and Ash all agree that the best part about the event is going out and having fun playing sports with their friends.

The event raised over $4,000, beating their fundraising goal of $3,000.

In addition to donating through the event's GoFundMe page, you can also donate directly to Special Olympics Michigan through their website.

