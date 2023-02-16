Grand Valley State students call for change at vigil after MSU shooting

Hundreds of GVSU students gathered Thursday night at the Cook Carillon Tower on the university's Allendale campus.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — It was a cold and wintery night on the campus of Grand Valley State University. But the harsh conditions couldn't keep hundreds of students from coming out to the Cook Carillon Tower on Thursday night to show their support for the victims and survivors of Monday's mass shooting at Michigan State University.

"I think I speak for everyone when I say that this week has been awful," student senate president Faith Kidd said to the crowd.

"The tragedy that MSU experienced was unthinkable. And beautiful, innocent souls were lost to gun violence. This week, I've heard students on our campus say 'That was way too close to home. How am I supposed to just carry on and go take an exam? And when is there going to be change?'"

Kidd said she joined other student body presidents from schools across Michigan in creating a "joint statement urging the State of Michigan and university administrations in the state of Michigan to crack down on campus safety."

The students took the chance to mourn, and to check in on one another.

"You have been told a number numerous times this week to take care of yourself and to look out for each other," said Dean of Students Aaron Haight.

"What does that mean? It means taking your earbuds out and putting down the phone for a little bit. It means sleeping, eating, and being mindful. It means smiling at someone when you walk past them on campus, and opening the door. It means asking your neighbor how they are. It means letting someone you know that they are being seen."

At the request of Haight, the vigil ended with students taking 10 seconds to hug someone else in the crowd. The students then went inside to sign a banner dedicated to MSU students.

"I hope that you take this time to really reflect and just be with each other in the space tonight. And hopefully, if you've not already reflected, this is the beginning of hopefully what will be a healing journey for you," said vice president of student affairs Jenny Hall-Jones.

