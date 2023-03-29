Grandma of murdered teen in Wyoming speaks out on updates to investigation

Kane Coronado was killed on Indian Mounds Drive in Wyoming on Nov. 1. The Wyoming Department of Public Safety has now released a description of a suspect.

Example video title will go here for this video

WYOMING, Mich. — Tonya Furgeson, the grandmother of the White Cloud teenager shot and killed while riding his bike in November is speaking out on how his death has affected her family five months later.

"Don't wait five, six months and then call up and say, 'hey, yeah, I might know this person.' Because by then, you know, they could be anywhere," said Ferguson.

Kane Coronado was killed while riding his bike in the middle of the afternoon on Indian Mounds Drive in Wyoming on Nov. 1.

"Everybody is heartbroken," said Ferguson. "Certain things you know, will just make you break down."

Now investigators are releasing a sketch of a suspect.

He's described as a male in his 30's, thin, with a light gray beard and could have been wearing a beanie or stocking cap.

Furgeson is questioning why it took almost five months for a description to be released.

"Why not come before now," said Ferguson. "Why wait five months later when they could have came forward beforehand, things could have been moving a little bit faster."

While Ferguson and others in her family wait for justice, she shared a memory that she continues to look back on, keeping her grandson's memory alive.

"A picture of him popped up on my Facebook, he was a little," said Ferguson. "We had decided to make everybody was going to make their own pizza. So, when he got some nice little square pans, everybody did their cross, put what they wanted on their pizza. And he was so proud of his pizza. And somebody took that away. Somebody took that away from us."

Investigators also say that the suspect could have been driving an older model gray sedan, but they add he could have abandoned it or sold it by now.

If you have any information on this suspect or shooting, your asked to call Wyoming Police or Silent Observer.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.