Grandville Middle School choir teacher surprised by celebrities, her students on 'The View'

Rachel Niewiada went on the show to talk about teaching choir in a pandemic, but a surprise video awaited her featuring Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard.

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Grandville Middle School's choir teacher, Rachel Niewiada, was a guest on The View Tuesday. The school's principal said producers for the show contacted her after reading an article written by Rachel online. She went on the show to highlight how she keeps her students singing at school during a pandemic and virtual learning.

"It's very, very difficult," said Niewiada, "In the beginning of the year, I was told we just want to be really careful. We're not really sure about air spread with COVID. It was definitely one of those moments of, 'I have to have my students singing.' Music is such an outlet for so many of them. So, whatever I could do to make sure that we were doing it safely, just putting in that effort and that time and making sure that it's enjoyable."

Unknown to Niewiada, The View's team put together a surprise video of her students. They were interviewed about what their teacher meant to them.

"I think the pandemic has really taken a toll on a lot of people’s sprits," said one student in the video, "But being in Ms. Niewiada's class has made it better for all of us."

Another student said he was having trouble making friends at the beginning of the school year, and Niewiada reached out to help him and made him feel like family.

"I can’t put into words how much I appreciate everything she’s done for everyone," said another student, "She’s just been so impactful on my life, and I don’t know what I'd do without being in her class. You always make people feel happy and positive about themselves. You’re just amazing."

After the interviews, the show organized a virtual choir performance featuring Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard. Her students then popped up singing Christmas carols, as another surprise.

"I just wish I could freeze time in that moment," said Niewiada of the performance, "It was so special, and just what a beautiful gift to have invited my students to sing on national television and to sing with some celebrities. That's a once in a lifetime opportunity. I'm so happy for them. I had no idea! They kept it such a great secret. I was super impressed with how my eighth graders didn't say a word to me."

