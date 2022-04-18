Crews battle fourplex fire in Grandville

Information is currently limited, and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

GRANDVILLE, Mich — Crews battled a structure fire Monday morning in Grandville.

The fire started around 6:30 a.m. at a fourplex on Ravenswood Drive. The upper floor of the complex was left heavily damaged, but the chief said everyone is believed to be safe.

Information is currently limited, and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

