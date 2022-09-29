Crews investigating fire at Grandville gas station

Police say the fire began in the utility room. The cause is now under investigation.

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Authorities are investigating a fire at a Marathon gas station in Grandville.

The fire began Thursday morning around 8 a.m. and was quickly extinguished. While the fire was mostly contained, the gas station sustained some damage.

Police say the fire began in the utility room. The cause is now under investigation.

Traffic on Wilson Avenue SW is reduced to one northbound and southbound lane while crews remain on scene.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.