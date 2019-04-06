JENISON, Mich. - A 15-year-old student was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after he was found wearing body armor.

According to police, the student entered the high school building and was questioned by a staff member. He wasn't armed, but he appeared to have body armor on his torso.

The student took off into another area of the high school, police said, and a school resource deputy was alerted. The student was located and was taken into custody without incident.

Police said the student had no weapons and does not appear to have any access to firearms.

No one involved in the incident was injured and it remains under investigation.

