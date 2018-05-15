HUDSONVILLE, Mich. - The City of Hudsonville continues to improve its economic opportunities and create an inviting community for businesses.

On Tuesday, May 15 the city received certification as a "Redevelopment Ready Community."

According to the website, "the program measures and then certifies communities that integrate transparency, predictability and efficiency into their daily development practices. The RRC certification is a formal recognition that your community has a vision for the future—and the fundamental practices in place to get there."

It joins 19 other communities qualified as prepared for planning and zoning to promote opportunities for prospective investors.

For more information about Redevelopment Ready Communities, click here.

