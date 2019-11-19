Daniel Pott, 61, died on Saturday, Nov. 16 after fighting cancer for two years. Daniel was the superintendent of Hudsonville Christian School.

According to Daniel's obituary, he was a teacher, coach and athletic director for many years at Ada Christian School before landing at Hudsonville.

The school posted a statement on its Facebook page. "Thank you for your prayers for his family and our school as we grieve. Although we grieve our dear friend and school leader, we rejoice knowing that he is healed and whole and with his Heavenly Father," the school said.

Daniel is survived by his wife, Lori, two children, and two grandchildren.

A memorial service will be at Fair Haven Church in Hudsonville on Friday, Nov. 22 at 11 a.m. A visitation will be held at Zaagman Memorial Chapel on Thursday from 1-4 p.m for the school community and from 6-9 p.m. for all other relatives and friends.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hudsonville Christian School.

