Police investigating break-in at Hudsonville jewelry store

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Authorities in Ottawa County are investigating after a jewelry store in Hudsonville was broken into overnight.

It happened at Jensen Jewelers, located at 3473 Kelly St. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, the call came in around 4 a.m.

A 13 ON YOUR SIDE crew on the scene saw that the glass of the front door appeared to be shattered. Deputies were still on scene investigating the incident.

It's not clear if anything was taken or if there are any leads on suspects.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.