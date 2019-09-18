HUDSONVILLE, Mich. - The City of Hudsonville hosted their annual safety night on Tuesday to give Ottawa County residents an insiders look at some of the tools first responders use to keep us safe.

The event was at Hughes Park and featured fire trucks, patrol cars and even a gator.

"One of those little four-wheeler side-by-sides," said Dave Dahl, director of emergency management. "It's great for navigating around in a crowded environment.

Dahl said they use the gator to run around the fairgrounds in places where they can't get a full-size vehicle.

This year's event featured more police cars and fire trucks than ever before. Other organizations at the event included Central Dispatch, Marine Patrol, HazMat and West Michigan Search and Rescue.

Some of the events included were fingerprinting, CPR demonstrations, smoke trailers, the fire pup and a K-9 demonstration.

Along with safety night was a free hot dog dinner sponsored by Family Fare, Meijer, ServPro of Southwest Grand Rapids and the Ottawa County Police Department. Families were able to grab dinner while participating in activities and trying out the equipment from local departments.

