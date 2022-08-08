Hudsonville teenager dies in Georgetown Township crash

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a teenager's vehicle to leave the road before flipping several times.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich — One person has died after a crash Monday afternoon in Georgetown Township.

Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office say it happened just after 2 p.m. along Bauer Road east of 40th Avenue. Investigators say a 16-year-old girl from Hudsonville was driving a vehicle heading west.

The vehicle went off the road and into the ditch on the north side of Bauer Road. The vehicle then hit a driveway and culvert before going airborne and flipping several times.

Life EMS Ambulance personnel pronounced the teenager dead at the scene.

It is not known why the vehicle left the road. Ottawa County deputies are continuing to investigate.

