JENISON, Mich. - According to Jenison Public Schools Superintendent Tom TenBrink, a Jenison High School student died in his sleep between Sunday night and Monday morning.

In a statement, TenBrink said the student was Hunter Bowen, a 15-year-old sophomore.

The statement said the student body was informed of his passing and grief counselors were made available to all students. Trained personnel will be working with students and staff to support them in the days ahead.

"This news is impacting our entire school district as Hunter's siblings attend Rosewood Elementary and Jenison High School," TenBrink said in the statement.

"Please keep the Bowen family in your thoughts and prayers! I am confident that the Jenison community will do whatever it takes to support the Bowen family during this difficult time. Together, we are Jenison."

