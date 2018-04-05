HUDSONVILLE, Mich. - Rachel Denhollander, the first Nassar survivor to come forward about the doctor's abuse, was the keynote speaker at the Children Advocacy Center's annual Advocates in Action luncheon.

As the keynote speaker, Denhollander has become an advocate for survivors of sexual assault. She aims to help others understand the impact of sexual assault so that others are better equipped to help those affected by it. The Children Advocacy Center provides child sexual abuse intervention and prevention services to residents of Ottawa County.

Denhollander was also recently put on Time's list of most influential people.

►Related: Army of Nassar survivors could inspire others to speak out

Denhollander started her career in gymnastics at the age of 12, and just after she turned 15, she started being treated by Nassar. For nearly a year, she was sexually assaulted by Nassar under the guise of medical treatment.

In 2016, the Indianapolis Star published an investigative report about the United States Association of Gymnastics mishandling of sexual assault allegations. When Denhollander saw that report, she quickly reached out to the Indy Star and reported her abuse by Nassar.

This ultimately led to Nassar being arrested for a variety of charges including possessing child pornography and sexually assaulting minors. In July 2017, Nassar pleaded guilty to those charges.

At Nassar's high profile court case in Ingham County, 155 women and girls shared their victim impact statements. He ended up being sentenced in that county for 40-175 years in prison.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM