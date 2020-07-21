Ostego man killed in Georgetown Township crash

Deputies said speed and alcohol do not appear to be factor in the crash.

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office was called to a deadly crash Tuesday morning.

A 59-year-old from Ostego was driving a Chevy van East on Chicago Drive West of Port Sheldon Road in Georgetown Township.

The department said the van drove off the road, hit several trees and then the driver became pinned in the vehicle. The driver sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased on scene.

Deputies said speed and alcohol do not appear to be factor in the crash.

Traffic was reduced to one lane in the area due to the scene investigation.

