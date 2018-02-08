HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (Grand Haven Tribune) - Police determined that 10 vehicles were damaged when they struck a couple of steel ramps on westbound I-196 in Hudsonville at around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Two steel ramps had apparently fallen off an unknown vehicle that had been traveling west on the highway. It was at the 62-mile marker.

The vehicles that struck the ramps sustained substantial damage, said Sgt. Mike Bagladi of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. No one was injured.

One lane of I-196 near Hudsonville was shut down for approximately one hour while deputies investigated the incident.

The Sheriff's Office is requesting that anyone who has additional information regarding this incident to contact Central Dispatch at 800-249-0911.

