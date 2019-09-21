HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — The Septemberfest Arts and Craft Show is happening Saturday, Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hudsonville Fairgrounds.

There are more than 150 vendors with five barns full of crafters.

There is also a kid's corner where kids make and sell their own crafts.

Lunch is available to buy on-site and there is a bake sale.

Admission is $2 for adults and free for kids under 12.

