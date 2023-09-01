Grandville man wins $727k progressive jackpot at Gun Lake Casino

The Grandville man, only identified as "John", was playing Ultimate Fire Link Explosion slot machine when he hit the massive jackpot.

KENT COUNTY, Mich — A Grandville man walked away with a $727,270 cash out after hitting a progressive jackpot on a slot machine at Gun Lake Casino.

The winner, identified only as "John" in a photo with his huge payout, walked away with the largest jackpot the casino has payed out since it opened in 2011.

“Here at Gun Lake Casino, we were thrilled by the payout to the lucky guest from West Michigan of over $727,000. We congratulate John on his terrific win from the progressive jackpot,” said Jose Flores, Sr. Vice President and General Manager.

Gun Lake Casino says they have paid out over $76 million to jackpot winners so far in 2023.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.