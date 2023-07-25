Grandville Police Department honors 2 civilians for assisting an officer

The Grandville Police Department is honoring two civilians for coming to the aid of a Grandville police officer last month.

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Two men are being honored by the Grandville Police Department for coming to the aid of an officer during an incident in July.

Christian Clark and Garth Sewers were presented with commendations Tuesday from Grandville Police Chief Paul Anglim and Deputy Police Chief Renee Veldman.

The two were honored for coming to the aid of Officer Jim Gainey after he responded to a call at Pine Creek Apartments. Police say that a person had started a fire in a dumpster and was wielding a machete.

When Gainey arrived and tried to deescalate the situation, the suspect allegedly lunged at the officer and Clark and Sewer responded by assisting Gainey.

Grandville Police say that the selfless actions by the two civilians prevented serious injury to Gainey and the suspect.

In a small ceremony, Clark and Sewer were honored with commendations and the Grandville City Council and Grandville Police Department expressed their appreciation and gratitude.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.