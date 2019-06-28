GRANDVILLE, Mich. - Police in Grandville are warning residents of a new loan scam.

According to police, someone is calling people claiming to be from the fraud department of your cellular provider. The scammer will tell a victim that they discovered an "abnormal" transaction on the account and that they need to confirm the victim's telephone number and last four digits of their Social Security number.

The department says those two bits of information are all scammers need to open an account with a company call Affirm. Affirm provides interest free loans, much like a credit card company.

"Remember, if someone calls you asking to verify personal information it likely is a scam," the police department shared on Facebook. "Hang up and call the company yourself."

