Man arrested after armed robbery in Grandville

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A man was arrested following an armed robbery Sunday in Grandville.

The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. at a business in the 3100 block of 28th Street SW, police say. It was reported that a man had been armed with a gun and had stolen an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing.

Through continued investigative efforts, officers were able to develop a suspect. A warrant was issued for the location of the suspect, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Further information won't be released until the man is arraigned.

