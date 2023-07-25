Grandville robotics team getting new, bigger facility

The space will be a part of the district's brand new middle school that opens this year.

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — One of the state's largest high school robotics programs is about to become the premier destination to build and compete. Grandville Public Schools will have a brand new robotics facility when school starts.

"I got involved with the robotics back in 1998," says Michael Evele, coach of the Grandville Robo Dawgs.

In that time, Evele has seen the program evolve at Grandville Public Schools. Now, the Robo Dawgs are ready to take it to the next level.

"We've got an area about the size of high school gym which is dedicated to robotics," says Evele.

A brand new facility and an entire portion of the district's new middle school sanctioned off for robotics. Evele says the program, with nearly 700 participants, is in need of a bigger space where everything can be stored instead of transported in.

"It would take us, you know, three or four days to get everything set up," says Evele.

There is room for all kinds of robotic related tasks, like 3D printing parts or even flying drones. Evele says he's glad to have helped grow the program to where it is now for both the educational aspect and the social one.

"The math that they're learning the physics that they're learning and other science, it comes alive, they realize what it's good for," says Evele. "They come with a leg up for college, but also, they make friends that they keep for a lifetime."

The new facility will be ready to go when the school year starts next month.

