City leaders in Grandville hold police forum

Event was held outside

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A police forum was held in Grandville Monday night.

"We're having this due to certain events across the country this year," says City Manager Ken Krombeen.

Minneapolis and now Kenosha are just some of those events that are leading to many questions.

"What is our training? What are our standards? What are our policies? How does use of force play into this?" says Krombeen.

Those questions and more were on the table in Grandville Monday night as city leaders held a law enforcement forum. Police Chief Paul Anglim says he doesn't want to people to feel intimidated.

"We realize it can possibly be intimidating to walk up and talk to a person in uniform, and we want to make an effort to be available," says Anglim.

The department is authorized to have 26 sworn officers on duty and officials say it takes seven months to hire an officer because the vetting process is so thorough. Changes could be coming to the department in the way of body cameras for all officers.

"It is a big investment, dash cams have been effective for us and now we think body cams are worth taking a very serious look at," says Krombeen.

Extensive training especially in situations dealing with mental health is also being offered.

"Dealing with mental health situations which is a big deal when it comes to the police department with incidents that might escalate," says Krombeen.

