GRANDVILLE, Mich — A family's video doorbell caught a man trying to break in to their home while they were asleep. Now, nearly every neighbor on the street is purchasing a doorbell with a camera.

It happened on Sunday just before 5 a.m.; the would-be intruder started by trying to open a side door to the garage.

"There's a refrigerator on the other side of it, so you can only open it an inch, maybe two inches," Crystal Walkons said. "I thought it was locked. We never really thought twice about it, because you can't get in it anyways."

Walkons and her neighborhood are part of a online neighborhood group. Another resident posted a video taken from her doorbell showing the same man approaching her home just minutes before. That's what prompted Walkons to check her own footage.

"That's when we found the video of him, so we didn't even know until late Sunday that he was there at four o'clock in the morning," Walkons said.

She posted her video on Facebook, it's now been shared more than 800 times.

"It shows him coming up and going up to that door. He opens it and shines a flashlight in there and you can see he's trying to get in that door," Walkons said.

After he realizes he can't get in, he turns around right in front of the camera.

"Then he tries the front door and he's kind of standing there, looking towards our neighbor's house. He stands there for a few minutes and then he walks away," Walkons said. "I've got kids sleeping on the couch, like what were you going to do at that point when you got in our house?"

Walkons next door neighbor Greg Ayotte took off work to install his own video doorbell.

"We just want to make sure the neighborhood's safe," Ayotte said. "We're taking measures—I think everybody's doing it. I just talked to a neighbor this morning and he's going to get one too."

Grandville Police have Walkons' video and are working to identify the man.

If you have any information you are asked to call police immediately, 616-538-6110.

