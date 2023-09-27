"Artsy on Abel" celebrates one year open as a free little art gallery

Artsy on Abel is built inside of an old kitchen cabinet and encourages visitors to take a piece of art and leave a piece of art.

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — While ArtPrize continues in Grand Rapids, just outside of town is a different kind of art display. And at this one, you can take the pieces home with you.

At first glance, Abel Street in Grandville is just like any other. But take a closer look, and you'll find something that just might inspire your creativity.

It's called Artsy on Abel, an art gallery inside of an old kitchen cabinet.

Carly Van Eck, the gallery's creator, was inspired by a similar idea she saw in Saugatuck.

"I just happened to be walking past and I was like, wow, that's really cool," she remembers.

Open up the door and you'll find artwork dropped off by anyone who wants to show off their stuff.

"Everything in here is small, handmade art," says Van Eck.

A constantly rotating display, where you're free to take home anything that catches your eye.

"It has gone way better than I expected it to be," she says.

And according to Van Eck, it isn't just local artwork either. In the year since the gallery has opened, she's had entries mailed from out of state, as far away as Maryland.

"It's really cool to connect with the community and show that anybody can be an artist," says Van Eck. "That you don't have to be a professional artist to be creative."

Most people who leave things aren't professionals, and Van Eck says that's just how she likes it.

"We have, you know, things from little three-year-olds that might be scribbles," says Van Eck. "And you know what? We appreciate that."

Artsy on Abel is located on Abel Street SW in Grandville near Ottawa Avenue. You can check out the gallery on Facebook by clicking here and on Instagram at @artsyonabel.

