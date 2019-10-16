GRANDVILLE, Mich. — The Grandville Police responded to a bomb threat Wednesday morning at a business in Grandville.

Police responded to 4466 Heritage Ct. SW around 11 a.m. The business was evacuated for a short period of time and resumed normal operations shortly before noon.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call Silent Observer 616-774-2345 or the Grandville Police Department tip line at 616-538-6110.

