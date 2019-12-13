GRANDVILLE, Mich. — The man who picked up an 8-year-old girl inside a Grandville bowling alley and walked out last month, took a plea deal in court.

Donald Jay Zeigler Jr., 41, pleaded guilty to lesser charges on Friday morning. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of attempted 3rd degree child abuse and stalking.

The judge sentenced Zeigler to five years of probation and credited him for the 37 days he's been to jail.

Last month, police responded to Fairlanes Bowling on a report of an attempted kidnapping. When he was confronted, Zeigler put the child down and immediately left the scene. The child was not hurt in the incident.

