GRANDVILLE, Mich. - Police in Grandville are investigating a breaking and entering complaint that occurred just after 4 a.m. Sunday at Cabela's.

According to the Grandville Police Department, officers found the suspects had broken the glass window of the store to gain entry. They don't believe anything has been taken, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Observer or the Grandville Police Tip Line at 616-538-6110, option 2.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.