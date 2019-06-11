GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Winter has officially arrived with the season's first impactful snow hitting the area Wednesday and Mars Hill Bible Church has provided coats to Grandville children just in time.

The church, located at 3501 Fairlanes Ave. SW, partnered with Affinity Mentoring to purchase winter coats, hats, mittens and scarves for every student at Burton Elementary School.

During the month of October, members of the church donated new or like-new coats and by the end of the coat drive, they were able to give away more than 600 cold-weather items.

The coats, hats and mittens were taken to the school where volunteers set up a boutique-style coat drive. Students were able to "shop" the boutique and select items they wanted.

Mars Hill Bible Church has been bundling up students at Burton Elementary for the last nine years.

