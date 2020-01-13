GRANDVILLE, Mich. — The Grandville Police Department will say goodbye to Chief Dan Steere, after he served the public for 38 years.

Steere started his career with the Tampa Police Department. He was hired onto Grandville's force in 1986. He has held many roles within the department, including officer, sergeant, detective and deputy police chief. Steere was promoted to Grandville's police chief in 2012.

"My greatest admiration is for Dan's unquestioned commitment to public safety" said Grandville City Manager Ken Krombeen. "He makes the safety of residents, visitors and his police force a daily priority."

Steere's last day will be Wednesday, Jan. 15.

A new chief has not yet been announced.

