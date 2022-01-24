Grandville Police out a cruiser for months after it was hit twice over the weekend

Authorities are thankful that no one was injured over the weekend, but are urging drivers to do their part: Slow down, and move over.

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Grandville Police are reminding drivers to slow down and move for emergency vehicles especially when snow is making it difficult for drivers.

The department had one of their cruisers hit by two separate vehicles Saturday morning while it was parked on the shoulder on I-196.

The Department says no one was injured in the crashes but their department will now be down a cruiser for at least two to three months.

"So we're very fortunate that the officer was not in the cruiser when it was struck those two different times. And we're thankful nobody else was hurt. So much damage was done. It's not drivable. So we're down a cruiser, which is not the best thing in the world, but it could have been so much worse," Sgt. Darin Rietman said.

"If you can, move over one lane. If you can, slow down and give us space."

Drivers can face penalties for not moving over for emergency vehicles, including a hefty fine for a civil infraction. You could also face prison time if there is an injury or death.

FULL INTERVIEW:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.