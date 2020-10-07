Grandville Police locate missing 22-year-old

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Grandville Police are asking for help locating 22-year-old Anthony John Akkerman. Police said the man has the cognitive abilities of a 10-year-old.
Akkerman went missing Friday afternoon in the area of N. Big Spring Drive and Wilson Avenue in the city of Grandville.
He was last seen wearing a red shirt, black shorts and camouflage shoes.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Silent Observer or Grandville Police Tip Line at 616-538-6110.
