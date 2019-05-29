GRANDVILLE, Mich. - The City of Grandville says their library is getting some new upgrades.

The city announced the $5 million plan Wednesday morning during an event at the library, located at 4055 Maple St SW.

The upgrades with include expanding the community space, adding more private study areas and building new bathrooms. The money will also pay for general updates to the carpeting and other mechanics.

The City of Grandville will pay $4 million of the total price of the renovations and the addition money will come from fundraising.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.