Man arrested after armed robbery at Grandville Dollar General store

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A man was arrested following an armed robbery Sunday in Grandville.

The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. at the Dollar General on 28th Street, police say. It was reported that a man had been armed with a gun and had stolen an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing.

Through continued investigative efforts, officers were able to develop a suspect. A warrant was issued for the location of the suspect, and he was taken into custody without incident.

After further investigation, detectives believe the suspect fashioned an item to look like a gun during the holdup. No one was hurt during the incident.

The Grandville Police Department says 23-year-old Jesse Carrizales, of Dorr, was arraigned in 59th District Court and had his bond set at $250,000.

