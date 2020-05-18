Grandville Robotics hosts bottle and can drive to keep programs alive

To help fund their summer and fall programs, Grandville teams are collecting returnable bottles and cans.

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — The COVID-19 pandemic has spread financial uncertainty across state, impacting businesses, families and educational programs alike. For the Grandville High School robotics program RoboDawgs, the pandemic has put funding in jeopardy.

To help fund their summer and fall programs, Grandville teams are collecting returnable bottles and cans. The program has a goal to collect 100,000 empty cans and bottles in May.

A large collection bin is located at the Grandville Robotics Center and will be open for donations 24/7. RoboDawgs is prepared to bag and store over half a million cans and bottles to keep their programs running.

To donate, drop off empty returnables at the Grandville Robotics Center: 4900 Canal Ave. SW, Grandville, MI 49418.

