GRANDVILLE, Mich. - Head out to downtown Grandville Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to get your dose of classic cars, vendors, monster trucks and food booths at Vintage Fest, hosted by downtown Grandville.

Saturday's festivities include carnival games, a pet fashion show, Sam's Swing Band, vendors and Transaurus -- a 30-foot, fire-breathing, car-eating dinosaur.

Transaurus will be performing two shows in the library parking lot at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

For a full list of events and line-ups, click here.

