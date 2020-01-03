GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Around 3 p.m on Sunday, crews with the Grandville Police and Fire Department responded to Whispering Springs Lake on Eagle Rock Court on a report of two people who had fallen through the ice.

While heading to the scene, first responders were told a third person had also fallen through the ice. Officers learned that the third person was trying to rescue the first two victims when they fell into the water.

Another resident in the area was trying to help all three people.

Police officers and firefighters used a boat from a resident to rescue all three victims. They were all medically screened by first responders, and two were transported to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The Grandville Police Department said the incident ended with a "positive outcome" due to the rapid response of officers to the scene, civilians who worked with law enforcement and a coordinated response.

"The Grandville Police Department would like to remind people of the dangers associated with venturing onto frozen bodies of water," a news release said.

Grandville Police also shared this ice thickness guide:

