GRANDVILLE, Mich. - The infamous castle in Grandville officially started moving residents in on Friday.

Although it has gotten mixed reviews from people in West Michigan, the Grand Castle Apartments starting moving in residents into their one and two bedroom units.

The 1.3 million square foot structure is the brainchild of local developer, Roger Lucas, who has a fascination with castles. The Grand Castle is modeled after a popular tourist destination in Germany, called Neuschwanstein Castle.

There are 522 units in the complex, which is located just off I-196 along 28th Street in Grandville. It took over two years to build.

The floor plans range from studios to a penthouse suite, but units on higher floors, three bedroom apartments and studios are not open yet.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM