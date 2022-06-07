'OUR COMMUNITY PULLED TOGETHER' | Grandville church plans baby formula giveaway

Mars Hill Bible Church will be giving away a limited supply of formula Wednesday after receiving donations from community members.

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Despite measures taken to improve the supply of baby formula, parents continue to struggle finding it. A Kent County church has been working to provide those parents some relief.

Mars Hill Bible Church, located at 3501 Fairlanes Avenue SW, will be holding their third baby formula giveaway from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8. They have Enfamil Neuro-Pro and Gentle Ease available on a first come, first served basis. There is a two-can limit per person.

"All the formula that we have available has not been purchased at a store. It's just formula that people in our community have scrounged their cupboards for, or have extra that they are willing to share," said Mars Hill creative director Holly Kroeze.

"Our goal is to make this an easier process for parents. We don't want to make anything harder on parents."

Kroeze is a mother herself. She says it has been heartbreaking to see parents struggle to find formula, but it's rewarding to be able to provide them with something they need.

"I think we're all just searching for ways to help each other. So it's nice to see our community pulled together in that way," she said.

"But I just feel so terrible that parents are searching for formula for their children and the amount of people who come in and are just immediately brought to tears just shows you that there is a lot of desperate need in our community."

The church is still accepting donations. You can drop them off Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the church's offices in Grandville. You can also make a donation during Sunday worship gatherings at 10 a.m. in Grandville or at 5 p.m. at the Grand Rapids location, 1005 Giddings Avenue SE. You can also email the church if you have any questions.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.