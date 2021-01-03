Meals on Wheels of Western Michigan expands to meet 'desperate need'

A growing senior population and increased need during the pandemic posed a significant challenge to the organization, which was "tight on space for quite some time."

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Meals on Wheels Western Michigan has expanded into a new industrial space next to its existing location on Wilson Avenue in Grandville. The new space, which had previously been rented by Ottawa Kent Precious Metals, increases the working capacity of Meals on Wheels Western Michigan by 75%.

The 14,971 square foot space is critical to Meals on Wheels because of increasing demand from the growing senior population and the growth of services due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When the pandemic began in March 2020, the organization had 700 seniors reaching out to them for food for the first time.

“The senior population is growing very fast,” said CEO Lisa Wideman. “And the food crisis that resulted from COVID showed us that we need to be ready for even larger numbers of hungry people than anyone expected. At one-point demand for our services had increased 35% over our normal. We met that demand without a waiting list. This additional space will ensure that no senior in Kent or Allegan County is put on a waiting list.“

In December of 2012, Meals on Wheels rented a portion of the building near the corner of Wilson and 28th in Grandville to house their commercial kitchen and administration offices.

At that time Meals on Wheels Western Michigan took over the lease contracts of Changing Thymes, Grandville Banquet Center and Ottawa Kent Precious Metals. Meals on Wheels has grown tremendously in the last five years. In 2015, the organization was serving approximately 5,600 seniors a year and creating 550,000 meals.

In 2020, Meals on Wheels served more than 7,000 clients and provided more than one million pounds of food through their senior pantry services and produced more than 625,000 meals for local seniors and another 300,000 for retail clients.

With the additional space, Meals on Wheels now occupies a total 35,000 square feet in downtown Grandville. However, they will need to renovate the newly acquired space and a timeline for that is unclear.

"We are working with an engineering company that is really taking a look at the space as a whole and helping us make sure that we utilize every inch of it the best that we can," Wideman said.

One of the organization's first priorities will be finding a place to put a new freezer. Meals on Wheels had run out of freezer space and had to start renting a freezer trailer. They've even had to turn away food donations recently because they didn't have enough space.

“It’s important that we keep looking to the future and how we can provide the best possible services to West Michigan seniors and our staff,” said Wideman. “Our vision is to have a community where no senior is hungry or forgotten and this space will help us do that.”

While the organization now has the space it needs, they still need more funding and more volunteers. You can donate or sign up to volunteer on the organization's website. Wideman says remote volunteer opportunities are available, but delivering food is one of the most rewarding of the organization's volunteer experiences. She also says it has changed since the pandemic began.

"We used to have people coming into the building and picking up coolers. Now we do all that outside. We have a process in place where we’re coming to the senior’s home. We are knocking. Making sure they’re safe. They’re answering either through the window. Just so we know they’re safe and then we leave the meals."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.